Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident 'a setup'

The Idaho Republican Party defended state Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, against allegations of racism in a Facebook post Monday.

"This was a setup, pure and simple. Dan Foreman is not a racist nor does Idaho have a systemic racism problem," the party's Facebook post said. "This is a non-issue, as it didn't happen as reported."

The social media post comes after Foreman, at a candidate forum in Kendrick on Sept. 30, reportedly told Trish Carter-Goodheart, a Democratic House candidate in District 6A who is a Lapwai native and member of the Nez Perce Tribe, to “go back where you came from” during a discussion about the prevalence of racism in Idaho.

Carter-Goodheart included the quote in a news release last week, and her election opponent, Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, told the Tribune that "her statement is accurate."