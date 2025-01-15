Idaho governor orders flags to fly at full staff on Inauguration Day

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has joined other Republican leaders by ordering U.S. and Idaho flags be raised to full staff on Monday to recognize the inauguration of incoming President Donald Trump.

According to a news release from Little’s office, the flags will be raised from sunrise to sunset on Monday and then lowered to half staff until sunset on Jan. 28 in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

"Idaho will recognize the swearing in of our 47th president, Donald Trump, by raising our flags on this momentous day,” Little said in the release. “This is a historic transition in our nation's leadership, and we will celebrate it."

Little’s announcement came on the heals of House Speaker Mike Johnson ordering that flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day. Johnson’s directive paused a 30-day flag-lowering order following Carter’s death.

Johnson’s decision, which came on Tuesday, meant that Trump will not take the oath of office for his second term under a half-staff flag, a prospect that Trump had previously complained about.

Similar actions have been taken in recent days by other Republican governors who have announced that flags in their states would be raised on Inauguration Day to mark Trump’s second term.

North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did so on Tuesday, noting in announcements that U.S. flags across their states would be relowered on Jan. 21 in honor of Carter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar notice on Monday.