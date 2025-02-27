Idaho governor signs school choice tax credit bill

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed House Bill 93 — a $50 million tax credit that can go toward educational expenses, including private school tuition.
This is the first time in state history that state funds will be able to go toward private and religious k-12 education.
“With the passage of the $50 million Parental Choice Tax Credit program, Idaho boasts even more abundant schooling options for Idaho students and families," Little said in an emailed statement. "Combined with the continuation of Idaho’s astoundingly successful Launch program, Idaho has become the first state to offer education freedom from kindergarten through career."
The bill makes up to $5,000 available per student, which can be paid in advance to families making 300% of the federal poverty level and below. Families with students with a disability can receive up to $7,500 for those students.
HB 93 passed narrowly out of committee, advanced out of the House in a 42-28 vote, and passed the Senate 20-15. The bill has faced strong opposition from public school advocates, who argue that Idaho is not meeting its constitutional obligation to fully fund public education, and shouldn't be looking to also put funding toward a different system of education.
Supporters argued that parents should have some assistance to educate their children differently if they decide the public system isn't working.