Your casual Idaho basketball fan divides Kolton Mitchell’s career as BNC and ANC — Before Northern Colorado and After Northern Colorado, when Mitchell scored 25 points and made a 30-foot last-second winning shot against the Big Sky Conference-leading Bears on Jan. 23 that became an ESPN play of the day.

More invested Vandals fans would point to Dec. 18 and 21, when Mitchell scored 26 points against UC Davis and 32 against Pacific, respectively.

And the dedicated Mitchell admirer would look back to March 2023, when Mitchell, current University of Virginia center Blake Buchanan, and former UI linebacker Zach Johnson teamed to lead Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City High to an undefeated season and the Idaho Class 5A boys basketball state championship.

The narrative thread running through all of this is that Mitchell, a marginally sized point guard, rose to the challenge of big opportunities to show he was more than big enough to play.

As Idaho heads into a rivalry matchup with Eastern Washington in Cheney on Saturday — with a one-game lead over the Eagles in the Big Sky standings for fifth and sixth places — Idaho coach Alex Pribble has a different view.

Pribble said of his starting guards, Mitchell, a redshirt freshman, and Kristian Gonzalez, a sophomore, “Coming into the season, the ask of them was to always be learning, always improving. Now it is time for you guys to be playing a little older. Both are doing a great job of that.

“(Mitchell) has the confidence and the swagger to make plays when our backs are up against the wall.”

Mitchell is listed on the roster as 6-foot-1 and he said he’s 160 to 165 pounds. That made him an average-sized high school guard.

Mitchell said following his career at Lake City he got a lot of looks from Division I teams but was routinely told he was too small, too slow and not strong enough.

The only team willing to take a chance was Idaho State. He spent his freshman year with the Bengals and got into 10 games as the first player off the bench, he said, before a finger injury sidelined him for the season.

“After I got hurt, I realized how much being at home was important to me,” Mitchell said.

He has nothing bad to say about ISU.

“It just didn’t work out for me,” Mitchell said. “There is nothing personal between us.”

But Mitchell entered the transfer portal and said he was in it for only about an hour before he got a phone call and an offer from Pribble to join the Vandals.

He waited a week and listened to other offers, including one from current Washington State coach David Riley, who was then coaching EWU. Riley had told Mitchell out of high school he was too small to play Division I basketball, but Mitchell said when he was in the portal Riley told him, “I don’t think that anymore.”

Mitchell took Idaho’s offer, though.