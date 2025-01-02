Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants

Fresh Idaho head coach Thomas Ford Jr. celebrated the new year by bringing in four new coaches to the Vandal football family.

On New Year’s Eve, UI announced Missouri State inside linebackers coach Cort Dennison as defensive coordinator.

On New Year’s Day, Ford picked Loren Endsley as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach, tabbed Avery Roberts as edge rushers coach and hired Treston Decoud as cornerbacks coach.

They join a staff already consisting of Ford and offensive coordinator Matt Linehan.

Here’s a look at each of the new hires:

DC Cort Dennison

Dennison comes to Moscow with experience from the Power Five ranks, although his most recent stop was one year in the Football Championship Subdivision as an assistant with Missouri State.

He coached three Bears to postseason honors during his lone season in Springfield, Mo.

Most of his experience came during two stints with Louisville, where he served as defensive coordinator from 2019-21 and previously held various roles from 2014-17.

Dennison’s biggest accomplishments with the Cardinals included coaching ESPN Freshman All-American linebacker Dorian Etheridge in 2017 as well as leading to a No. 14 national ranking in total defense (322.2 yards per game) in 2016.

In 2023, Dennison spent the year in his hometown of Salt Lake City, where he served as a defensive quality control assistant with the Utah Utes.

He also spent a season with the Oregon Ducks in 2018 as an outside linebackers coach, where he mentored NFL draft picks Justin Hollins and Jalen Jelks.

As a student, he graduated with degrees from the University of Washington (2011) and Louisville (2015).

“Cort Dennison is a real ball coach,” Ford said in a news release. “He has a phenomenal understanding of defensive football and knows how to adjust the scheme to fit his players. Cort has the ability to build relationships with everyone around him and cares about his players.”

Run game coordinator/OL coach Loren Endsley

Endsley hails from nearby Lake City High School of Coeur d’Alene and has coached at nearly every level from high school to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

But he joins Idaho from NCAA Division II Minnesota Duluth, where was also the run game coordinator and the offensive line coach for the last three seasons.