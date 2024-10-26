COMMENTARY: Idaho hit the bye week at the perfect time

I am not sure if it was just me, but that Idaho football win Saturday night had a different feel to it.

Every team deals with injuries throughout the year, but for the Vandals the injury bug came early and often.

With starting quarterback Jack Layne back behind center and running back Eli Cummings returning for a short time in the 38-28 win against Eastern Washington, the offense felt nearly complete again.

The best news for Idaho? The team finally reached the bye week.

Coach Jason Eck has said multiple times how much he was not a fan of the Vandals having a late-season bye. It becomes a battle of attrition throughout the first three-quarters of the season without a chance to take a breath.

Well, Idaho has now reached that breathing point at the perfect moment.

Vandal fans were able to witness what Layne could do with the offense and now he will have two full weeks of prep before the home stretch.

The running back room, which might be the deepest room for Idaho, has a chance to get healthier.

Art Williams and Deshaun Buchanan have done a solid job of carrying the load the last few weeks. Getting a guy like Cummings back to be the lead of a three-headed monster could be too much to stop for some defenses.

The defensive line has also been banged up and has not been able to utilize its original gameplan of keeping fresh legs on the field as much as it did at the beginning of the season.

What is left for the Vandals to accomplish to finish their resume?