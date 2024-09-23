Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
NorthwestNovember 13, 2024

Idaho judge who oversaw Kohberger murder case in Moscow set to retire

Kevin Fixler Idaho Statesman
story image illustation

The judge who was set to oversee the Moscow murder trial of Bryan Kohberger before he approved its move to Boise plans to retire.

Judge John Judge, of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County, sent a signed letter last month notifying the state of his intent, a copy of which the Idaho Statesman obtained from the state court system. Judge submitted his retirement letter a month after he granted the venue change sought by Kohberger’s defense in the University of Idaho student homicides case.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“After extensive contemplation, I have decided that it is time for me to retire,” Judge wrote in the one-page letter dated Oct. 4. “It has been a journey of hard work, challenges, life lessons, sacrifice, joy, satisfaction, and sometimes frustration and heartbreak.”

Judge, who will turn 69 years old next month, referenced in the letter his 40-year legal career, which included 24 years as a lawyer before working as a judge for 16 years. He has been in his current district judge role for the past six years, which included about 15 months spent handling Kohberger’s case.

Judge announced his last day as Jan. 17. The 2nd Judicial District opening from Judge’s departure will post to the Idaho Judicial Council vacancy page next week, Executive Director Jeff Brudie told the Statesman by phone Tuesday.

“I have done my best to follow the rule of law while never forgetting the importance of compassion and understanding of the people before me every day, their humanity and their struggles,” Judge wrote. “I will miss what judges can do for the people and the communities we serve. It has been a privilege and an honor to be a judge.”

Kohberger is accused of the November 2022 fatal stabbings of four U of I students at a house near campus in Moscow. The victims were Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Related
NorthwestNov. 9
Public school trustees condemn state funding for private edu...
NorthwestNov. 8
Idaho GOP add to supermajority by picking up 3 seats in the ...
NorthwestNov. 8
Ferguson and other WA Dems prepare for new era of showdowns ...
NorthwestNov. 6
Ferguson wins governor’s race in Washington
Related
Little, Critchfield push for statewide cellphone restrictions in schools
NorthwestNov. 1
Little, Critchfield push for statewide cellphone restrictions in schools
Spokane civil rights leader and pastor Happy Watkins dies at 82
NorthwestOct. 27
Spokane civil rights leader and pastor Happy Watkins dies at 82
Critchfield partners with controversial curriculum provider
NorthwestOct. 26
Critchfield partners with controversial curriculum provider
Prop 1 becomes biggest issue this election, and Idaho GOP is all in
NorthwestOct. 20
Prop 1 becomes biggest issue this election, and Idaho GOP is all in
NorthwestOct. 17
Prop 1 remains contentious issue
Idaho creates execution preparation room
NorthwestOct. 16
Idaho creates execution preparation room
Teen’s body ID’d decades later, but mystery looms
NorthwestOct. 9
Teen’s body ID’d decades later, but mystery looms
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy