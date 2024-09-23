Idaho judiciary releases report on court cases

Every year Idaho’s courts handle thousands of criminal and civil cases, which are tracked from the time they are filed to when a sentence is issued or judgment entered.

The State of Idaho Judicial Branch released its report, which includes statewide information on those cases and sentences. The report, which can be found at courtdata.idaho.gov/Charge, provides information on Idaho’s courts, finances and statistics.

The 2nd Judicial District, which includes Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties, had a total of 4,641 criminal cases filed in 2023, which includes felony and misdemeanors. The number of cases decreased by 3% from the previous year. Of those cases, 2,589 resulted in a conviction, four received an acquittal and 1,457 were dismissed.

In total in 2023, Latah County had 884 cases filed, Idaho County had 809 cases filed, Clearwater County had 287 cases filed and Lewis County had 82 cases filed in 2023.

Nez Perce County had the highest number of cases with 2,579, but it also has the highest population at 42,987. The number of cases filed also decreased by 8% from 2022, which had 2,817, the highest number of cases since 2019. Of those cases, 423 were felonies and 2,156 were misdemeanors. The month with the most felony cases filed was June with 49, but March had the most misdemeanors with 219.

The report also includes information on fines and fees, and how and where they are distributed. Fines are penalties for violating state law and fees can include document filing fees or expenses that come after a person is found guilty in a criminal case or infraction. The payments are distributed to local and statewide funds as determined by the Idaho Legislature, which can include paying for probation, victim compensation, court costs, technology fees or public defender costs.

The 2nd Judicial District collected $57,972,512 in fines and fees in 2024. Most of those went to misdemeanor cases at 34%, 27% were for infractions, 22% were for civil cases and 17% were for felony cases.