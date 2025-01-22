Idaho lawmakers once again see bill to ban mask mandates

BOISE — A new lawmaker is bringing back previous proposals that would prohibit government entities from implementing mask mandates “for the purpose of preventing or slowing the spread of contagious or infectious disease.”

Rep. Rob Beiswenger, R-Horseshoe Bend, introduced the bill to the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday morning. It is the same bill that was proposed last year by then-Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, and Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa.

“I would note this bill does exempt health care workers,” Beiswenger told the committee Tuesday. “So if you’re a dentist or a surgeon, and you don’t want your saliva going out on your patient … you could be required to wear a mask ... in that sense.”

The bill was introduced unanimously, although Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise, said he had concerns and that he would like to hear from public health professionals when the bill comes back for a hearing.