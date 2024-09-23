Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question

Idaho leaders are pushing against a federal effort to collect information on groundwater nationwide.

The topic of groundwater management is complicated, at times fraught with conflict, and increasingly urgent as Idaho has one of the fastest rates of groundwater depletion in the country.

Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke sent a letter on Sept. 23 to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to express concern over efforts to gather information and potentially increase oversight of groundwater in the states. They asked them to pause action on a report until their questions were answered.

“The recent request for information from the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) is alarming to Idahoans, particularly in the agricultural community,” the letter said. “The overly broad request for information suggests the council has already predetermined the actions needed by the federal government with respect to our groundwater.”

The letter cites an April 25 news release from PCAST, a council of experts outside government who make science and technology policy recommendations to the White House.

The request for information to compile a report states, “In the western states especially, groundwater resources are being depleted at an alarming rate, mostly from agricultural withdrawal.”

The council has created a working group to “consider the challenges and opportunities to improve our understanding and stewardship of this critical resource.”

The council asked for input that addressed questions such as, “How can we efficiently scale groundwater recharge while mitigating risks?” and “What strategies and incentives can help limit groundwater over-use?”

On Oct. 1, six members of the U.S. Congress, including Idaho Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, wrote to the director of the council asking to pause the report and address a series of questions and to emphasize their position that, “It is not the role of the Federal government to manage or regulate groundwater.”

Their letter included questions about what statutory authority the executive branch had to create the working group, what the cost was to the taxpayers, and what the next steps were based on the report.

There were also questions about why the council didn’t use the formal request for information process, and didn’t publish the request in the Federal Register.

Little’s office told the Tribune that this question of notification prompted his concern over the request.

“The Governor’s Office has been tracking the White House’s inquiry into states’ groundwater since the PCAST request was made earlier this year,” Press Secretary Joan Varsek said in an email. “Governor Little became particularly concerned because the Biden-Harris administration did not go through a formal notification process to the states.”

Little and Bedke’s letter did not mention the notification process; it asked questions about the states’ involvement in creating it and in developing the report or recommendations.

Groundwater in Idaho

The Gem State has about 70 major aquifers, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The largest is the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer, which is the sole source of drinking water for around 200,000 people in south east and south central Idaho.

More than four-fifths of monitoring wells in Idaho have shown a large decrease in water levels since the 1980s, according to data compiled by the New York Times, and 79% of monitoring wells hit record lows in the past decade.

The Idaho Department of Water Resources attributes declines to both groundwater pumping and more efficient uses of surface water — for instance, lined canals don’t leak water, which means less water is lost but it isn’t seeping back into the ground to recharge the aquifer, Deputy Director Brian Patton said.

The Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer has been the center of concern for years, but it came to a head in May when the Department of Water Resources issued a groundwater curtailment order that would have affected around 500,000 acres of mostly farmland throughout eastern Idaho.