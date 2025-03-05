Idaho mulls banning pot for good

BOISE — A resolution that would eliminate the ability of voters to legalize marijuana through a ballot initiative has been forwarded to the Idaho House

On Tuesday, House State Affairs Committee members voted to advance House Joint Resolution 4, which put on the ballot a question of whether to amend Idaho’s Constitution to place “psychoactive substances” solely under the Legislature’s scope of authority.

Proposed constitutional amendments require at least two-thirds of both the House and Senate to approve the resolution, and the question must also be approved by the simple majority of voters.

The resolution came after House Bill 7 was signed into law, which established a mandatory minimum $300 fine for marijuana possession under 3 ounces.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, who also sponsored HB 7, presented HJR 4 to the committee.

Skaug argued the move is provided for by Idaho’s Constitution, which states that the “first concern of all good government is the virtue and sobriety of the people, and the purity of the home.”

“The reasons for this Legislature to be proactive have not changed,” Skaug said. “We are to be proactive on that challenge from our Constitution.”

The resolution is co-sponsored by Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who said the move against the initiative process was a strategy of “offense”.

“In the past, Republican states’ legislators have tried to keep drugs out, and often they get rolled over by the initiative process,” Grow said. “There are only two, Idaho and Wyoming, that haven’t been rolled totally on marijuana.… We’re hopeful that we can go on offense, and put this out to the voters and let them make a positive statement that Idaho wants to stay clean from drugs.”

There are currently four states in the U.S. where marijuana use is fully illegal, including Idaho. Legalization of medicinal and recreational marijuana in other states has typically been achieved through ballot measures determined by voters.

Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise, expressed skepticism about the resolution’s proposal to voters.

“If the intent here is to stop the initiative process, but this still needs to go to the voters for approval, aren’t we asking the same question … just in the opposite direction?” Achilles asked.