Idaho mulls deeming abortion pills controlled substances

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers this year will consider whether to classify two medications used to terminate pregnancies as controlled substances, a designation usually used for drugs with high risk of dependence or abuse.

Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, presented a bill Tuesday to add mifepristone and misoprostol to a list of Schedule IV controlled substances, which is a category that also includes medications such as Xanax and Valium.

“Moving these drugs to Schedule IV means they get reported into the prescription drug monitoring program, so there’s more oversight to ensure they aren’t being abused by patients, prescribers or pharmacies,” Redman said. “To be clear, I fully support appropriate use of these drugs for medically necessary uses that don’t break Idaho law.”

Idaho law bans nearly all abortions except for narrow exemptions to prevent the death of the mother, and in cases of rape and incest if it is during the first trimester and when there is a police report.

The medications, which when used together are commonly used for inducing abortions, are currently only available with a prescription. Misoprostol is also considered an effective treatment of postpartum hemorrhaging, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sets classifications of substances into five categories, or schedules, “depending upon the drug’s acceptable medical use and the drug’s abuse or dependency potential,” according to the DEA website.

Schedule IV substances can only be dispensed with a valid prescription and cannot be filled or refilled more than six months after the date of prescription or refilled more than five times, unless renewed by a provider, under current state code.

Unlawfully manufacturing or delivering a Schedule IV substance is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both, under current code.