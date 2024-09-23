Idaho mulls limiting firefighter unions

BOISE — A bill that would limit the negotiating power of firefighter unions has been introduced to the Idaho House.

On Tuesday, House State Affairs Committee members heard a bill that removes bargaining power from firefighters. Current Idaho Code allows firefighters to “bargain collectively” with their cities on wages, rates of pay, working conditions and “all other terms and conditions of employment.” The proposed bill would remove the “all other conditions” allowance.

Not a single seat was empty in the committee room, with firefighters and union members crowding in to listen to the bill introduction.

Rep. Rob Beiswenger, R-Horseshoe Bend, presented the bill.

“This would narrow the scope down to just wages and hours,” Beiswenger said. “This will help, I think, make things a little more sort of business friendly, make the relationship between the elected officials and taxpayers in-sync here … the fire chiefs and elected officials can work directly to make the kind of work rules they need.”

Beiswenger said he did not consult any unions or union representatives for input on the bill.

Rep. Shawn Dygert, R-Melba, asked about the bill’s effect on working conditions for employees with limited bargaining power.

“Does this mean that city and county officials could straight-up dictate what the working conditions would be with no negotiations?” Dygert asked.