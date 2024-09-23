Idaho mulls limiting firefighter unions

BOISE — A bill that would limit the negotiating power of firefighter unions has been introduced to the Idaho House.
On Tuesday, House State Affairs Committee members heard a bill that removes bargaining power from firefighters. Current Idaho Code allows firefighters to “bargain collectively” with their cities on wages, rates of pay, working conditions and “all other terms and conditions of employment.” The proposed bill would remove the “all other conditions” allowance.
Not a single seat was empty in the committee room, with firefighters and union members crowding in to listen to the bill introduction.
Rep. Rob Beiswenger, R-Horseshoe Bend, presented the bill.
“This would narrow the scope down to just wages and hours,” Beiswenger said. “This will help, I think, make things a little more sort of business friendly, make the relationship between the elected officials and taxpayers in-sync here … the fire chiefs and elected officials can work directly to make the kind of work rules they need.”
Beiswenger said he did not consult any unions or union representatives for input on the bill.
Rep. Shawn Dygert, R-Melba, asked about the bill’s effect on working conditions for employees with limited bargaining power.
“Does this mean that city and county officials could straight-up dictate what the working conditions would be with no negotiations?” Dygert asked.
Beiswenger answered that it would be up to elected officials’ accountability to enforce fair policy.
“Yes,” Beiswenger said. “The elected officials will be held accountable by the taxpayers … if they’re not treating them right they’ll be thrown out of office.”
Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise, voiced his concerns about the legislation, arguing that the impacts of the bill were too significant to not have input from those affected.
“What we’re talking about in this (draft bill) is the ability of firefighters to negotiate around … basically everything that goes into operating a station, which is, I think, exactly where you want the expertise of firefighters and the negotiation,” Achilles said. “I just think without the stakeholders’ involvement ... that we should not move it to print, and a (draft bill) like this should have the firefighters’ voice incorporated.”
Firefighter Reny Hansen, a union member who watched Monday’s hearing, told the Idaho Press she and her colleagues strongly opposed the bill.
“We’ve had collective bargaining for years and years, and it works,” Hansen said. “I don’t know why they’re changing what’s working. I know it’s not a good thing for firefighters, it takes away all their rights.”
In a divided voice vote, the committee opted to introduce the bill. It will come back for a full hearing at a later date.
Schwicht may be contacted at newsroom@idahopress.com.