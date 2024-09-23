Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

Idaho Power lines determined as likely cause of Valley Fire in Boise

Investigators have determined that Idaho Power equipment likely ignited the Valley Fire in East Boise earlier this month.

Lewiston Tribune
A firefighter on a ridge looks down at smoke in timber from the Valley Fire.
A firefighter on a ridge looks down at smoke in timber from the Valley Fire.Courtesy of inciweb.wildfire.gov

Investigators have determined that Idaho Power equipment likely ignited the Valley Fire in East Boise earlier this month.

The Idaho Department of Lands concluded in a report that the Oct. 4 blaze, which started about a mile from Boise and burned nearly 10,000 acres, started because a cross arm on an Idaho Power pole broke, causing an energized wire to touch the ground.

“As is common when a powerline comes into contact with the ground multiple small fires occurred,” an IDL news release on the report said. “Due to the extremely dry conditions, those smaller fires quickly grew together and into one large fire.”

The state agency said the power company had been cooperative through the investigation process.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Idaho Power acknowledges the conclusions of the Idaho Department of Lands report and remains committed to safely providing reliable, affordable energy to its customers,” Idaho Power spokesperson Sven Berg said in an emailed statement. “The company is grateful for the first responders who worked to quickly contain the Valley Fire and the patience of the customers who were impacted by the fire.”

There was no evidence of rot or a bug infestation, the statement said. The company had inspected the line three times this year, and no issues were noted.

The complete IDL report can be read at bit.ly/3BL2y0v.

As of Monday, the Valley Fire was 79% contained, and there are no reported structures lost or injuries. The fire has burned in the Boise Foothills north of Highway 21, near Warm Springs Avenue.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 15
Republican candidates to appear at meet and greet Thursday a...
Local NewsOct. 15
LCSC, ISU team up to expand paramedic education program
Local NewsOct. 15
League of Women Voters to hold judge candidate forum in Pull...
Local NewsOct. 15
Idaho Power lines determined as likely cause of Valley Fire ...
Related
Reaves sworn in as new Clarkston city councilor
Local NewsOct. 15
Reaves sworn in as new Clarkston city councilor
Students, Pullmanites gather in support of Palestine
Local NewsOct. 15
Students, Pullmanites gather in support of Palestine
New shelter to provide relief from harsh weather in Asotin County
Local NewsOct. 15
New shelter to provide relief from harsh weather in Asotin County
Fundraiser set up for Mogen’s father
Local NewsOct. 15
Fundraiser set up for Mogen’s father
Pullman charts out budget for next two years
Local NewsOct. 15
Pullman charts out budget for next two years
Drumming up support: Native American students share culture at UI event
Local NewsOct. 15
Drumming up support: Native American students share culture at UI event
VIDEO: Northern lights put on show at Moscow
Local NewsOct. 14
VIDEO: Northern lights put on show at Moscow
Washington's climate law hangs in the balance in election
Local NewsOct. 14
Washington's climate law hangs in the balance in election
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy