BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Wednesday evening passed a bill prohibiting businesses and schools from requiring any “medical intervention,” with some exceptions for complying with federal laws.

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, presented Senate Bill 1023, which amended the existing “Coronavirus Stop Act” to broaden it to prohibit requiring any medical intervention, defined in the bill as any “procedure, treatment, device, drug injection, medication, or action taken to diagnose, prevent, or cure a disease or alter the biological function of a person.”

The bill impacts private and public schools from pre-K up to universities, trade schools and community colleges, as well as any business entity, and prohibits any medical intervention requirement for entry, employment or attendance.

Senators advanced the bill in a 19-14 vote Wednesday around 5 p.m. Most of the opposition centered on concerns over encroaching into the private sector.

Foreman said Wednesday that the bill had been amended to ensure that businesses could still require interventions in order to comply with federal requirements and there are exemptions for “existing traditional and accepted industry standards.”

He also said it wouldn’t impact vaccine requirements for schools, which parents may opt out of.

Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, opposed the bill because it went “quite a bit further” than the original law prohibiting requiring COVID-19 vaccines, and that it “inserts itself in the private sector.”

“I just think this is a slippery slope to head down,” Guthrie said.