Idaho state treasurer to speak at free financial conference at Moscow

MOSCOW — Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth will speak at a free financial conference planned this spring in Moscow.

Ellsworth’s talk is part of “Our Financial Conference,” which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 4 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road.

The event features a number of experts, including Paul Kimmell, business and public affairs manager at Avista Utilities, who will talk about the future of energy.