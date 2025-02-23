Idaho state treasurer to speak at free financial conference at Moscow

MOSCOW — Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth will speak at a free financial conference planned this spring in Moscow.
Ellsworth’s talk is part of “Our Financial Conference,” which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 4 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road.
The event features a number of experts, including Paul Kimmell, business and public affairs manager at Avista Utilities, who will talk about the future of energy.
Other topics include protecting digital assets and identities online in an era of artificial intelligence, steps to take after the loss of a family member and ways to build wealth.
Registration is available through March 28 at uidaho.edu/financial-conference.
The conference is sponsored by University of Idaho Extension, Latah County; Idaho Central Credit Union; Latah Credit Union; and the Idaho Department of Finance.