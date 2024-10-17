Idaho switches to new public defender system

The change in the Idaho public defender system went into effect Tuesday, changing how indigent people are represented in Idaho.

Public defense is now paid by the state and coordinated through the State Public Defender Office, which has allocated $49 million for 2025. Previously, public defense was paid for by the counties.

Another change will be the new role of regional public defender. Each judicial district will have a regional public defender who will work with defenders, court administrators, judges and the prosecutor’s office to be a liaison between the state and counties as well as coordinate the different aspects of the judicial system. The regional public defender can also continue to practice in the courtroom if needed.

Joanna McFarland was appointed as regional public defender for the 2nd Judicial District in August. The district includes Nez Perce, Latah, Lewis, Idaho and Clearwater counties. McFarland has been working as a public defender since 2005 and Tuesday was her first day in the new role.

Attorneys who want to stay on as public defenders will have signed contracts with the state public defender. Attorneys who haven’t signed contracts with the defender but have ongoing cases through the previous public defender system will continue to represent those clients. All new cases coming through the court system will be assigned through the state public defender to attorneys who have signed the new contracts.

The new system was on display at the Nez Perce County Courthouse during the initial appearance hearings.

Defendants who have new cases are assigned public defenders at the initial appearances. Defendants can fill out an application for public defender and if a judge determines they qualify, meaning that they can’t afford an attorney on their own, the judge will appoint an attorney.

On Monday, under the previous system, new cases were given to attorneys and law firms who were contracted through Nez Perce County, those included Fuhs Law Office, McFarland Law Offices, Magyar, Rauch and Associates and Rick Cuddihy of Knowlton and Miles. One defendant applied for a public defender and after finding that the person qualified, Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert assigned the Magyar office.

On Tuesday, a defendant with a new case qualified for a public defender. Seubert told the defendant that she was appointing the state public defender.

“That is a new system that is taking over today,” Seubert said.