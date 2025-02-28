Idahoan to lead U.S. Forest Service

A former director of the Idaho Department of Lands and executive with the Idaho Forest Group will be the next chief of the U.S. Forest Service.

Tom Schultz was selected by Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to run the agency and succeed Randy Moore, who will retire Monday.

“Tom is the right person to lead the Forest Service right now, and I know he will fight every day to restore America’s national forests,” Rollins said in a news release Thursday. “Together, Tom and the incredible employees at the Forest Service will work to execute the agenda of President Donald J. Trump to make America’s forests healthy and productive again.”

Before Thursday’s announcement, Schultz was to serve another role in the Trump administration. In January, he and another Idahoan were selected for high posts within the Department of Agriculture. Michael Boren, of Boise, was nominated to be the undersecretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment and Schultz was initially hired to be Boren’s chief of staff.

He will now lead the Forest Service and its more than 30,000 employees.

“Working with our partners, we will actively manage national forests and grasslands, increase opportunities for outdoor recreation, and suppress wildfires with all available resources emphasizing safety and the importance of protecting resource values,” he said in a news release.

In choosing Schultz, Rollins is departing from a tradition of selecting chiefs from the upper echelon of the Forest Service. Schultz has a long history in forest management but none as an employee of the agency. Prior to starting his work as chief of staff, he was vice president of resources and government affairs at the Idaho Forest Group. He previously was the director of the Idaho Department of Lands and worked for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

While unusual, the move by Rollins to select a chief from outside the normal pool of candidates is not unprecedented. President Bill Clinton named Jack Ward Thomas as chief. At the time, Thomas was a well-known biologist at the agency but did not have experience as a top executive. Next, Clinton looked outside of the agency and selected Mike Domebeck, who had worked as a Forest Service fisheries biologist for a dozen years before becoming a science adviser to the Bureau of Land Management.

Idaho political leaders praised the hiring of Schultz and view his lack of history at the agency as an asset. The Forest Service oversees 193 million acres of forests and grasslands across the country, including about 20 million acres in Idaho. Its mandate requires it to manage for multiple uses, including timber, grazing, recreation and conservation.

That differs significantly from the direction of private timber companies and even state agencies that manage with an eye to profits over other considerations. The broader approach taken by the Forest Service and the much more complicated set of laws and regulations it must follow, including robust public involvement, means it is often less nimble than other timber managers, including the state. That can cause conflict between the agency and state political leaders who often press it to respond with greater force to wildfires and to approve more logging projects that provide a steady stream of timber for local mills.