Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program

Idaho’s top federal attorney is promoting its election complaints program ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit announced in a news release Tuesday that several assistant U.S. attorneys in Idaho would lead his office’s efforts to oversee election complaints like for fraud, abuse or interference.

Idaho’s U.S. attorney’s office conducts the work with the U.S Justice Department.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy,” Hurwit said in the release. “We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice. We will be prepared to respond to complaints of voting rights concerns and election fraud during the upcoming election.”

Federal law protects against election-related crimes, including violent threats against election staff or officials, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, and altering vote tallies.