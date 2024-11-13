Sections
Photos

In remembrance

A candle and bundle of flowers lay below plaques of the names of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin at the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial Tuesday, a day before the two-year anniversary of their murders in Moscow.

Anonymous Author
A candle and bundle of flowers lay below plaques of the names of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin at the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial Tuesday, a day before the two-year anniversary of their murders in Moscow.
A candle and bundle of flowers lay below plaques of the names of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin at the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial Tuesday, a day before the two-year anniversary of their murders in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
