Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

Independent candidate for Idaho 6A House seat gives endorsement to Carter-Goodheart

He made his endorsement of Carter-Goodheart on Oct. 16

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

Ryan Augusta, who was running as an independent write-in candidate for the Idaho District 6A House seat, recently endorsed one of his opponents, Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart.

Election Day is today, and the race for the seat is between Carter-Goodheart and Republican incumbent Lori McCann.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Augusta, who lives in Moscow, said he made his endorsement of Carter-Goodheart on Oct. 16. Carter-Goodheart informed the Tribune about the endorsement Monday. It can be found on his website at augustaforidaho.com/blog.

“At Augusta for Idaho, our mission has always been to elevate the voices of Idahoans, particularly those from rural and underserved areas,” Augusta wrote. “Trish shares this commitment wholeheartedly, advocating for working families, reproductive rights, and access to quality education. Her plans to restore public education funding and promote local job creation will play a crucial role in shaping a brighter, more prosperous District 6.”

Augusta said Monday he didn’t necessarily pull out of the race and plans on leaving his campaign website active, but he felt this election was “her time,” in reference to Carter-Goodheart.

“I think Trish is the best candidate,” he said. “I think she’s a wonderful steward for the district.”

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 5
WSU fraternity member arrested for alleged participation in ...
Local NewsNov. 5
Whitman County Superior Court operations affected by Washing...
Local NewsNov. 5
Voting in region starts strong
Local NewsNov. 5
Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail
Related
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elections past
Local NewsNov. 4
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elections past
Man on motorcycle arrested after high-speed chase near Colfax
Local NewsNov. 4
Man on motorcycle arrested after high-speed chase near Colfax
Election 2024: It's time to choose
Local NewsNov. 3
Election 2024: It's time to choose
Project 2025’s architects’ vision for education spills into Idaho politics
Local NewsNov. 3
Project 2025’s architects’ vision for education spills into Idaho politics
Campaign contributions reported in Idaho elections
Local NewsNov. 3
Campaign contributions reported in Idaho elections
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Local NewsNov. 2
Two sentenced on separate child pornography cases
Juliaetta city councilor could be recalled
Local NewsNov. 2
Juliaetta city councilor could be recalled
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Local NewsNov. 2
Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations officially sold
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy