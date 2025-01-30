Inland 360 readers, it’s your time to shine

A reader called the other day to ask when this year’s Best of the Inland Northwest gets started, and I’m happy to share that the answer is Saturday.

Inland 360, The Lewiston Tribune and The Moscow-Pullman Daily News launched the Best of the Inland Northwest community choice awards last year to recognize local businesses and individuals through community-driven nominations and voting. It’s back this year, with more than 170 categories, and you can start making nominations this weekend.

The nomination round — on our publications’ websites at inland360.com, lmtribune.com and dnews.com — continues until Feb. 21. Just click Best of the Inland Northwest, and you’ll see instructions for how to submit a nomination. The top three nominees in each category advance to the voting round, from April 16 to May 6.

The awards cycle culminates with a gala set for June 26 at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, east of Lewiston. There, the top nominees and winners, nominated and selected by community voting, will be celebrated.

We’re excited to see your nominations — from restaurants to auto mechanics to hair salons, and so much more — so start thinking about what local services you’d like to recognize and get ready to make your voice heard.

_____

If you have a comfort watch — a show or movie you return to again and again — you’d like to share, make sure you submit it before the end of the day Friday.