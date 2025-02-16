Inside outdoors briefs

Idaho Fish and Game meetings on big game season planned this week at Grangeville, Ahsahka

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is holding public meetings Tuesday at the Grangeville Senior Center and Thursday at the Clearwater Hatchery in Ahsahka at which people can learn about and comment on big game season proposals.

The season proposals are available at idfg.idaho.gov/comment and comments will be open through next Sunday.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set seasons during its March 26 meeting in Boise.