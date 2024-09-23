Inside Outdoors briefs

Washington resources department plans public meetings this month
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is hosting three public meetings this month to gather comments on its draft Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation Strategic Plan.
The statewide plan that sets priorities for recreation management and outdoor access will be released Monday. An in-person meeting on the draft will be held in Lacey, Wash., on Oct. 28 and online meetings will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30.
According to a news release, the plan is intended to guide future decision making and ensure land managed by the department provides sustainable, diverse and high-quality outdoor access and recreation opportunities while conserving natural and cultural resources.
The department has engaged with Washington’s tribes, state-trust beneficiaries, recreation partners and other interested parties, as well as the public, to collect input on the development of the plan.
The meeting in Lacey will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center. The online meetings will be held on Zoom. Links are available at dnr.wa.gov/staterecplan.
Spokane Tribe member hired as tribal affairs director
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has hired a member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians as its first tribal affairs director.
Dawn Pullin joined the agency from the Washington State Patrol, where she served as the tribal liaison for nearly four years, working to address the missing and murdered indigenous persons crisis.
“We’re thrilled to have Dawn join us,” said Megan Duffy, director of the agency. “Much of our work requires close consultation with tribes around the state and her expertise and knowledge will help us work more efficiently and communicate better with our tribal partners.”
Pullin served as the Spokane Tribe’s chief executive officer and its director of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. She also worked as contracting officer for Indian Health Services, an agency within the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
“The work of the Recreation and Conservation Office is so important to tribes and all residents of Washington,” Pullin said. “The funding the agency distributes helps ensure that Washington takes care of its rich natural legacy and remains a great place for the people and animals that live here. Those all are important values in tribal communities and I look forward to strengthening those ties.”
Southeastern Washington hunters outperforming others in eastern part of state
Hunters in Asotin, Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla counties outperformed their counterparts in other parts of eastern Washington during the opening weekend of rifle deer and elk seasons.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, hunter check stations in the counties that comprise District 3 of the department’s Eastern Region checked 83 deer and elk compared to 41 from District 1 and 39 from District 2.
Animals at the check stations were sampled for the presence of chronic wasting disease. Test results are expected to be available in 4 to 6 weeks. A new rule designed to slow the spread of the disease forbids any deer or elk killed in Game Manage Units that start with 100 to be moved out of the region unless they have been deboned.
“We had a few instances of people not being aware of that this weekend,” said agency spokesperson Staci Lahmen at Spokane.
Land added to Oregon’s Minam River Wildlife Area
MINAM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation collaborated to add 1,073 acres to the Minam River Wildlife Area in the state’s northeast corner.
The addition increases the size of the area to more than 16,600 acres.
“The Minam is one of the most ecologically important rivers in the state, and (the department) has wanted to protect this special area since the 1960s,” said department Director Debbie Colbert. “We thank RMEF, the USDA Forest Legacy Program, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Manulife, other partners and the hard work of our northeast Oregon staff for bringing this project to completion.”
More information about the Minam River Wildlife Area is available at bit.ly/3NtupoA.
Snowhaven Ski Swap planned Nov. 15-16 at Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski Patrol and city of Grangeville will host their annual Snowhaven Ski Swap from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 15 and 8-11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Grangeville Elementary School.
People may sell used ski equipment and clothing on consignment at the swap. There will also be some new equipment available for purchase and the community-run ski hill will sell discounted season and family passes during the swap.
Those planning on selling items are asked to drop them off before 5 p.m. Nov. 15.