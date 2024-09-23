Inside Outdoors briefs

Washington resources department plans public meetings this month

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is hosting three public meetings this month to gather comments on its draft Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation Strategic Plan.

The statewide plan that sets priorities for recreation management and outdoor access will be released Monday. An in-person meeting on the draft will be held in Lacey, Wash., on Oct. 28 and online meetings will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30.

According to a news release, the plan is intended to guide future decision making and ensure land managed by the department provides sustainable, diverse and high-quality outdoor access and recreation opportunities while conserving natural and cultural resources.

The department has engaged with Washington’s tribes, state-trust beneficiaries, recreation partners and other interested parties, as well as the public, to collect input on the development of the plan.

The meeting in Lacey will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center. The online meetings will be held on Zoom. Links are available at dnr.wa.gov/staterecplan.

Spokane Tribe member hired as tribal affairs director

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has hired a member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians as its first tribal affairs director.

Dawn Pullin joined the agency from the Washington State Patrol, where she served as the tribal liaison for nearly four years, working to address the missing and murdered indigenous persons crisis.

“We’re thrilled to have Dawn join us,” said Megan Duffy, director of the agency. “Much of our work requires close consultation with tribes around the state and her expertise and knowledge will help us work more efficiently and communicate better with our tribal partners.”

Pullin served as the Spokane Tribe’s chief executive officer and its director of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. She also worked as contracting officer for Indian Health Services, an agency within the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

“The work of the Recreation and Conservation Office is so important to tribes and all residents of Washington,” Pullin said. “The funding the agency distributes helps ensure that Washington takes care of its rich natural legacy and remains a great place for the people and animals that live here. Those all are important values in tribal communities and I look forward to strengthening those ties.”