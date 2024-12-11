Insights on those who came before us

For the first time, Florence Daniels Brown’s nearly century-old portraits of Colville Confederated Tribal members will be shown together.

Kathleen Ryan, project manager at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, said the museum is honored to host the “striking paintings.” They’ll be on display for an undetermined amount of time, and can be viewed during the center’s regular hours from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Dan Leonard, of Pullman, has always had a special connection to the artist. Maybe because Daniels Brown happened to be his aunt.

“I grew up with her paintings being the only art in the house,” he said. “I still have some hanging up.”

Leonard and his wife, Joyce, will give a presentation on the 12 portraits and insight into the artist’s life at 7 p.m. Thursday at the depot. He hinted at a surprise during the end of the program, and said he may bring some of his personal collections to display that evening only.

“I have to bring them back (to my house) or there will be an empty space on my wall,” he joked.

Born in 1908, Daniels Brown was brought up on a ranch in Central Kansas during the Dust Bowl years. Despite being in the depths of the Great Depression, Leonard said Daniels Brown’s father was determined to put his three daughters through college.

Daniels Brown went on to earn her Masters of Arts from Columbia University in New York. Leonard said she had settled down to teach art in Ottumwa, Iowa, when she first learned about developing plans to create an art colony at the Washington State College in Nespelem, Wash.