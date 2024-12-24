Inslee says it’s been ‘an astounding 12 years’ as Washington governor

Jay Inslee knows the one place he won’t be going when he leaves office as Washington’s governor next month.

Idaho.

“I am not moving to Idaho. I do not have any property in Idaho. Some right-wing blogger started this rumor. It is objectively false,” he told reporters Thursday, adding he is staying on Bainbridge Island where he’s lived for years.

Inslee answered the question, which he said he gets asked most these days, during a wide-ranging conversation with reporters on the legacy of his long tenure as governor, the future of the Democratic Party and the advice he’d share with his successor.

The dialogue, conducted around a conference table in his private office, afforded the 73-year-old Seattlite an opportunity to frame how his unprecedented three-term run as the state’s chief executive will be painted in the future.

“If anyone thinks about my time in office — and I don’t think people will be focused on the Inslee administration 100 years from now — I hope people think he was able to raise the ambitions of Washingtonians to do even more than we thought we could do,” he said. “We’ve had an astounding 12 years.”

He ticked off accomplishments of which he’s proudest: enacting a suite of climate change laws, paid family leave, a public health option, and long term care insurance, as well as preserving access to abortion and toughening gun safety laws.

Abolishing the death penalty, passing a capital gains tax and opposing President Donald Trump’s travel ban on visitors from Muslim countries are a trio of controversial issues he said he willingly took on because he felt doing so reflected the values and desire of Washingtonians.

Above all, steering Washington through the COVID-19 pandemic was an unmatched challenge as he said he felt the responsibility of trying “to save the lives of 8 million people.”

“Our state came through because we pulled together, and I’m proud of the work we did,” he said.

Inslee said he had no decisions he regretted but recalled “there’s been tactical things that didn’t work out.”

Like in 2013 when he invited Ray LaHood, a Republican former congressman and then U.S. Secretary of Transportation, to Olympia to meet with GOP state lawmakers.

The point was to build legislative support for a transportation package and replacing the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River. They didn’t listen to LaHood and were “personally insulting” to him, Inslee said. The package never came together and the bridge project was abandoned.