Inspiration strikes

This week’s cover art, by Inland 360 reader Mona Bashore, of Clarkston, was a winner in last year’s cover contest.

Entries for this year’s competition are due by Feb. 7. They can be emailed, with “cover contest” in the subject line, to contests@inland360.com; dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St.; or mailed (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.

We’re looking for original artwork in any medium from readers of any age. Here are the rules:

Work containing AI elements must be labeled accordingly.

Cover dimensions are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches high. That ratio is important so we don’t have to crop your artwork to fit on the cover.

Indicate how you created the image: Is it a photograph, acrylic painting, digital collage, charcoal drawing?

Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work (your contact information won’t appear in print).

The Inland 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it. You don’t need to include your signature on the artwork; we will give all artists attribution.

Email Inland 360 editor Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com or call (208) 848-2244 if you have questions about the contest.