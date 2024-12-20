Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 20, 2024

Investigation into abortion referral prompts proposed legal agreement

Possible court stipulation stems from case involving Idaho’s boards of medicine and nursing

Laura Guido
story image illustation

Idaho’s boards of medicine and nursing are agreeing to not investigate providers who refer patients out of state for an abortion while a court case on the issue continues.

The proposed court stipulation came over concern that a licensing board investigation was instigated in part because of a complaint filed over an abortion referral.

A judge has not yet ruled on whether to accept the agreement.

Planned Parenthood Greater Northwest and two local doctors are suing in federal court Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, members of the Idaho State Board of Medicine, Idaho State Board of Nursing and county prosecutors in response to a March 2023 opinion Labrador issued in which he said providers could be prosecuted under Idaho’s felony abortion ban for referring patients out of state — this opinion has since been rescinded because of a procedural issue.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court upheld a block on enforcing this opinion while the issue is litigated.

However, last week the plaintiffs in the case filed an emergency request for a status conference to address information suggesting the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) opened an investigation into a claim an Idaho medical provider told a patient that accessing abortion out of state was an option, according to court filings.

In an email attached to the Dec. 13 court filing, DOPL attorney Russell Spencer confirmed that a nurse practitioner informed a patient that she could go out of state for an abortion, and the patient “who was very upset by this” filed a complaint over it. Spencer wrote that the nurse who was the subject of the complaint already had an open investigation related to another matter, and the investigation wasn’t opened specifically into the abortion referral.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“The investigation that DOPL is currently pursuing against the licensee pre-existed the abortion referral complaint and, while information learned from the new complaint may bolster the preexisting investigation, it is not based on the abortion-referral,” the attorney wrote.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and other plaintiffs said that although the division wasn’t specifically investigating the abortion referral, it underscored that it may still “bolster” the investigation.

“In light of this information, on December 13, counsel for Plaintiffs reached out to counsel for the Boards to see if the parties could enter into a stipulation that would turn counsel’s reassurance into something durable and enforceable,” the notice for the emergency status conference said.

In a Dec. 18 filing, the attorneys for the nursing and medicine boards as well as the plaintiffs proposed a stipulation in which the boards would be bound to an agreement that they would not take action against providers who allegedly violate the abortion ban, and that the plaintiffs would drop the boards as defendants in the lawsuit.

The court would be able to enforce the terms in the agreement, if the judge grants the motion.

Idaho’s abortion criminal penalties against providers who perform abortions are still in effect, as is the option for family members of the unborn baby to sue abortion providers under the state’s civil ban.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

Related
Local NewsDec. 20
Meade to stay at Nez Perce County Jail
Local NewsDec. 20
Idaho legislators preview 2025 session
Local NewsDec. 20
Moscow-based homeless shelter looking for new home
Local NewsDec. 20
Fighting fires: WSU official speaks on couch burning
Related
State Ed board OKs Mountain View School District split
Local NewsDec. 20
State Ed board OKs Mountain View School District split
COMMENTARY: Family fun will abound with these board games
Local NewsDec. 19
COMMENTARY: Family fun will abound with these board games
Feds plan update of salmon and dams study
Local NewsDec. 19
Feds plan update of salmon and dams study
SBOE approves DEI restrictions
Local NewsDec. 19
SBOE approves DEI restrictions
WSU team looks to keep soil healthy
Local NewsDec. 19
WSU team looks to keep soil healthy
WSU crowdfunding program sees record participation this year
Local NewsDec. 19
WSU crowdfunding program sees record participation this year
Federal agencies plan update of salmon and dams study
Local NewsDec. 18
Federal agencies plan update of salmon and dams study
UPDATED AT 4:53 P.M.: Idaho hires former assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as head football coach
Local NewsDec. 18
UPDATED AT 4:53 P.M.: Idaho hires former assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as head football coach
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy