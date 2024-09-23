Is new WSU President Cantwell the right fit for football?

ANALYSIS

In the past 10 months, Washington State has hired a men’s basketball coach, athletic director and football coach. It has appointed a chancellor and, in recent weeks, welcomed two new members to the board of regents.

Those six positions equal one Elizabeth “call me Betsy” Cantwell.

Cantwell was appointed president of the Washington State University system earlier this month and, in that position, has oversight of the Pullman campus. Which means she will play a critical role in determining the future trajectory of the Cougars’ athletic department in general and the football program specifically.

This is a challenging time for WSU, if you haven’t heard. The Cougars are in the midst of rebuilding the Pac-12 and navigating changes to the NCAA economic model that will add millions of dollars per year to the budget and determine their level of success on the field.

If they get it right, the reward could be an invitation to join whatever version of college football emerges in the 2030s.

If the leadership is poor, the consequences could last forever.

“Washington State should be thrilled with Betsy; she’s a great fit,” former Arizona president Robert Robbins told the Hotline earlier this week.

Robbins should know. He hired Cantwell in 2019 to serve as Arizona’s senior vice president for research and innovation and held many conversations with outgoing WSU president Kirk Schulz during their time together on the Pac-12’s board of directors.

In the Venn diagram of executives who have worked with Cantwell, are familiar with WSU’s challenges and understand the broader college sports landscape, Robbins belongs in the intersecting circle.

In fact, he might be the only occupant.

“She’s incredibly bright and a quick study,” he said. “At Arizona, she didn’t have direct responsibility for athletics. But she was on my senior leadership team, and we talked about (athletics) a lot. She’d always come to games and sit in my box. She understands the importance of college athletics on university life.”

For sustained success and a secure future in college football’s next edition, nothing is more important than a president who grasps the power of athletics to enhance campus life.

There’s just one problem: It’s often difficult to know exactly how a new campus leader will react once he or she begins regular interaction with the faculty and the board of regents and the donors and the faculty and the student advocacy groups and the faculty.

Washington State isn’t the only legacy Pac-12 school undergoing massive change at the top. Across the state, Washington just hired Robert Jones from Illinois. Arizona has a new president. So does UCLA. Same with Cal, Stanford and Colorado. And USC will have a new president later this year.

The turnover rate for presidents and chancellors is comparable to that of football coaches – “There are just so many stakeholders to serve when you’re in that position,” Robbins said – and success is equally difficult to predict.

Also, the job is about to get more difficult.