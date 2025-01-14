Jamire Calvin’s heart dropped when he got the phone call. It was last Wednesday morning and Calvin found himself in the Pasadena Courtyard Inn, where he and his family had sought shelter from the Los Angeles fires that consumed their homes. Calvin got a call from his father, Zaire.

After sorting through the rubble of the home, Zaire and wife Rachel realized the news: Evelyn, Zaire’s sister and Jamire’s aunt, didn’t make it. Her body was found in the ashes of her home, which she had not evacuated.

Calvin, who played three years of football at Washington State (2017-20), lost most of his belongings in the fire, which destroyed the home he shared with his grandmother, Rasheedah. The fire also razed Zaire’s and Rachel’s home, which was next door to Jamire’s and Rasheedah’s house.

“I think we’re all still processing it,” said Calvin, a Pasadena native. “All of it feels unreal, going to sleep and then waking up, and everything you have is gone, as well as your family passing away. So I feel like it’s still something that everybody’s still trying to take in.

“This is a unique situation. There’s not many people that you could be like, ‘Hey, how did you get through your house burning down?’ It’s not a normal situation. So I think that on top of death makes it even harder to accept the reality of.”

Calvin, who totaled 92 catches for 980 yards and five touchdowns in his three seasons of action as a Cougar, doesn’t have many answers right now. He’s still staying in the hotel, reconvening his family at the end of each day, trying to figure out what comes next. How much of his home can be rebuilt, and how long such a thing might take, remains unclear as the family gathers more information from their insurance.

All Calvin knows is that he doesn’t know much. Early in the recovery process, his head is spinning, thinking about everything he lost. Evelyn is top of mind, of course, and he also mourns the loss of all the items he had left behind: his 2018 Alamo Bowl memorabilia, which was signed by all the Cougars from that year’s historic 11-win team; his old recruiting letters; and his jerseys and helmets from WSU and Mississippi State, where he transferred for one year with former coach Mike Leach to complete his college career.

“Just a lot of stuff that you can’t get back,” Calvin said.

Last Tuesday night Calvin’s life as he knew it came to a halt. Around 4 p.m., the fire began to spread near their home. Some four hours later, Calvin and his family received their evacuation orders via phone alert, which is also about when they lost power – as did everyone in the neighboring area.

In Calvin’s view, it was something like a blessing in disguise.