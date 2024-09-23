Commentary: It’s the little things

I always wanted to be a mom one day. I now have three children younger than 5 years old, and motherhood has brought about some unexpected little joys. I’ve come to appreciate more of the small stuff.
One of those little things is the way my children will mispronounce something, or call something by the wrong name. It can be so dang cute or funny, you wouldn’t dare correct them. When that happens, the mispronounced or wrongly-named item earns itself a place in our family.
My son, Leroy, is 4½ — he’s the oldest — so, of course, most of these words come from him. A few of my favorites are:
It will be a sad day when the kids grow out of these little quirks, but I know there will be other parenting moments to enjoy, and we’ll always have the memories.
What are some words or phrases the children in your life have mispronounced or misnamed that are now a staple in your household? We’ll publish some examples from readers in a future issue of Inland 360. Send yours to arts@inland360.com or Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Marshall is the production editor of Inland 360. She’s a busy mom of little kids, loves horses and playing outside. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.