Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 24, 2025

UPDATED AT 6:22 P.M.: Jacob Spray found guilty of first-degree murder in Whitman County

Jury finds Pullman man guilty of killing his estranged wife; also found guilty of rape

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Defense attorney Sandra Lockett, left, speaks with client Jacob Spray on Thursday between closing statements in Spray’s trial at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Defense attorney Sandra Lockett, left, speaks with client Jacob Spray on Thursday between closing statements in Spray’s trial at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

COLFAX — The 37-year-old man accused of the killing of his estranged wife in Pullman last March was found guilty Thursday afternoon by a Whitman County jury.

Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court. The verdict concludes a two-week jury trial, which included more than 30 witness testimonies.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A jury composed of 12 Whitman County residents spent more than four hours deliberating Thursday before returning with a verdict. Jurors were given the option to convict Spray of lesser crimes, but chose the maximum.

After the verdict was read, Spray was ushered out of the courtroom hastily, with little time to react.

This story will be updated.

Related
Local NewsJan. 23
Forensic pathologists reveal cause of death
Local NewsJan. 23
Judge denies motion to unseal Kohberger DNA evidence
Local NewsJan. 23
Competing school choice proposals move forward
Local NewsJan. 23
Resolution to overturn gay marriage advances
Related
UI launches energy institute
Local NewsJan. 23
UI launches energy institute
Judge denies motion to unseal Kohberger DNA evidence
Local NewsJan. 23
Judge denies motion to unseal Kohberger DNA evidence
Detective: Spray at scene shortly before police
Local NewsJan. 22
Detective: Spray at scene shortly before police
Prosecutor: Officer acted lawfully in WSU shooting incident
Local NewsJan. 22
Prosecutor: Officer acted lawfully in WSU shooting incident
Idaho to consider firing squad as primary form of execution
Local NewsJan. 22
Idaho to consider firing squad as primary form of execution
Idaho lawmakers once again see bill to ban mask mandates
Local NewsJan. 22
Idaho lawmakers once again see bill to ban mask mandates
Resolution introduced to allow Idaho lawmakers to donate their salaries
Local NewsJan. 22
Resolution introduced to allow Idaho lawmakers to donate their salaries
Ed groups: Reject ‘school choice’ proposals
Local NewsJan. 21
Ed groups: Reject ‘school choice’ proposals
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy