SportsNovember 30, 2024

Jeanty rushes for 226 yards, No. 11 Boise State beats Oregon State

Next up, Broncos are headed to the Mountain West championship

Jason Chatraw Associated Press
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) battles on a 7 yard touchdown run against the tackle attempt by Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom (9) and defensive back Jaydin Young (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) cuts away from Oregon State defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. (12) on a run in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Oregon State tight end Jermaine Terry II (84) runs with the ball after a reception and tries to avoid the tackle by a Boise State defender in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State wide receiver Cameron Camper (9) goes up over Oregon State defensive back Jaden Robinson (4) for a reception late in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (3) is tripped up on after a reception by Oregon State defensive back Jaden Robinson (4) and linebacker Isaiah Chisom (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Oregon State head coach Trent Bray talks with side judge about the spot of the ball against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball as wide receiver Cameron Camper (9) blocks Oregon State defensive back Exodus Ayers (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson (0) turns up field on a run in front of Boise State cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson (0) holds of the diving tackle attempt by Boise State safety Ty Benefield (0) on a 83 yard touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates a score with the fans Boise State against Oregon State in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (Drew Nash/Times-News via AP)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) fumbles the ball late in the in the first half against Oregon State in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker (7) stiff arms Boise State safety Ty Benefield (0) after a receptions in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BOISE — Ashton Jeanty rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown, Maddux Madsen threw for two TDs and rushed for one and No. 11 Boise State defeated Oregon State 34-18 on Friday.

Jeanty’s performance moved him into fifth place among FBS all-time single-season rushing leaders, leaving him 54 yards behind fourth-place Marcus Allen. Jeanty trails record-holder Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,628 yards in 1988, by 340 yards with at least two more games guaranteed.

Boise State (11-1, No. 11 CFP) remains the top-ranked conference leader among the Group of Five teams vying for the automatic bid in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos suffered their lone defeat in September at No. 1 Oregon, 37-34.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done this season, but we’re not done yet,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “We’ve never won back to back Mountain West championships, and that and the rest of our goals are still ahead of us.”

The Broncos will host either Colorado State or UNLV in the Mountain West championship game on Friday with a bid to the playoffs on the line.

“We took a step as a program this week, but we’re going to need to take a big one next week,” Danielson said.

Oregon State (5-7) ends its first season after the mass exodus from the Pac-12 ineligible for a bowl game.

“Obviously, this season is not how we wanted it to go, but it’s a stepping stone for the future,” said Oregon State cornerback Skyler Thomas, the team’s leading tackler this season. “I’m most definitely planning on coming back.”

Boise State built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on an 11-yard pass from Madsen to Austin Bolt and a 7-yard TD run by Jeanty.

The Broncos were poised to add to their lead late in the second quarter when Jeanty broke through the Oregon State line and was headed for the end zone when Thomas punched the ball loose and the Beavers recovered on the 8. It was only the second lost fumble of Jeanty’s career.

Two plays later, Anthony Hankerson ripped off an 83-yard TD run to cut the deficit in half with 1:48 remaining in the half.

But Boise State responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive, scoring on a 6-yard pass from Madsen to Latrell Caples with 20 seconds left to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Oregon State chipped away at Boise State’s lead and pulled within 27-18 early in the fourth quarter but couldn’t stop a determined Broncos offense late when the Beavers needed a stop.

Madsen was 17-of-33 passing for 195 yards for Boise State, while Ben Gulbranson threw for 226 yards and a touchdown for Oregon State. Hankerson led the Beavers’ rushing attack with 110 yards.

Takeaways

Oregon State: The Beavers, who lost 25 players to the transfer portal a year ago, will enter 2025 in conference limbo as they await the reorganization of the Pac-12 in the 2026 season. And that means first-year coach Trent Bray’s offseason priority will be retaining his key players and shoring up his roster.

Boise State: It might seem like nitpicking after an 11-1 season, but the Broncos continue to look vulnerable in one aspect on defense-explosive plays. While the defense has carried the team when the offense has sputtered, Boise State entered the game ranked in the bottom third of FBS teams and gave up another six plays over 20 yards to Oregon State. It will need to do better against far better competition on the horizon.

Up next

Oregon State’s 2024 regular season is complete and the Beavers will host California on Aug. 30 to open the 2025 season.

Boise State will play either Colorado State or UNLV at home Friday in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

First Quarter

BSU — Bolt 11 pass from Madsen (Dalmas kick), 7:49.

BSU — Jeanty 7 run (Dalmas kick), 1:11.

Second Quarter

ORST — Hankerson 83 run (Hayes kick), 1:48.

BSU — Caples 6 pass from Madsen (Dalmas kick), :20.

Third Quarter

BSU — FG Dalmas 43, 7:34.

ORST — FG Hayes 37, 2:50.

BSU — FG Dalmas 29, 1:28.

Fourth Quarter

ORST — Clemons 12 pass from Gulbranson (Clemons pass from Gulbranson), 11:51.

BSU — Madsen 3 run (Dalmas kick), :58.

A — 37,264.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Oregon St., Hankerson 11-110, Allah 4-13, Reichle 1-9, McCoy 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 3), Gulbranson 2-(minus 15). Boise St., Jeanty 37-226, Madsen 8-37, Dubar 2-9, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING — Oregon St., Gulbranson 21-37-0-226. Boise St., Madsen 17-33-0-195.

RECEIVING — Oregon St., Clemons 8-123, T.Walker 4-52, Terry 3-37, Hankerson 2-11, Noga 2-5, D.Wells 2-(minus 2). Boise St., Camper 6-73, Caples 4-33, Lauter 3-45, Bolt 2-28, Ford 1-8, Strachan 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

