Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 13, 2025

Joann locations in Clarkston, Moscow among those targeted for closure

Fabrics and craft retail chain files motion in court to close about 500 stores, including those in area

Elaine Williams
The Joann fabric and craft store in Clarkston is among those the retail chain is planning the close. The Moscow location is also among the locations targeted for closure.
The Joann fabric and craft store in Clarkston is among those the retail chain is planning the close. The Moscow location is also among the locations targeted for closure.Google Maps

Joann, a fabrics and craft retail chain, has placed its Clarkston and Moscow locations on a list of stores it plans to close that was filed Wednesday in bankruptcy court.

The Portland Business Journal reported Wednesday that Joann has filed a motion seeking court authority to start closing about 500 of its 800 stores in 49 states.

The news Wednesday follows an announcement in mid-January by Joann that it had started a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“After carefully reviewing all available strategic paths, we have determined that initiating a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of the business,” said Michael Prendergast, interim CEO of Joann, in a Jan. 15 news release.

The board and management have “continued to execute on top- and bottom-line initiatives to manage costs and drive value” since Joann became a private company in April, Prendergast said.

“However the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, which, coupled with our constrained inventory levels, forced us to take this step,” he said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Joann started in a single storefront in Cleveland and grew into one of the nation’s largest fabric, sewing, arts and crafts stores, according to the news release.

Its employees were known for helping sewers and students completing class projects.

Joann is poised to join a number of national and regional chains to withdraw from north central Idaho and southeastern Washington in recent years.

Among them are Macy’s, JCPenney, Kmart, Shopko, Bi-Mart, Hastings, Eddie Bauer, Red Lobster and Shari’s.

In January, JCPenney and Eddie Bauer became part of the same company with the formation of Catalyst Brands.

The company was created when JCPenney and SPARC Group combined. SPARC Group’s brands included Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers, Aeropostale, Lucky Brand and Nautica.

Macy’s continues to downsize its locations, closing about 150 “underproductive” stores over a three-year period while investing in 350 “go-forward” stores, according to a January Macy’s news release.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 12
Genesee schools starting two hours late today because of 'ex...
Local NewsFeb. 12
Homeless advocates ask public for help
Local NewsFeb. 12
Pullman welcomes fire chief with open arms
Local NewsFeb. 12
Lands director pushes for fire funds
Related
House OKs bill allowing medical objections
Local NewsFeb. 12
House OKs bill allowing medical objections
Unidentified DNA at Idaho college student homicides home could aid Kohberger defense
Local NewsFeb. 12
Unidentified DNA at Idaho college student homicides home could aid Kohberger defense
Fulcher and Zinke ask Trump to delist grizzlies
Local NewsFeb. 12
Fulcher and Zinke ask Trump to delist grizzlies
Single-digit low temps come to region Tuesday
Local NewsFeb. 12
Single-digit low temps come to region Tuesday
Genesee schools starting two hours late today
Local NewsFeb. 11
Genesee schools starting two hours late today
Hold on to your hats: It’ll be chilly
Local NewsFeb. 11
Hold on to your hats: It’ll be chilly
Immigration enforcement bill moves through House
Local NewsFeb. 11
Immigration enforcement bill moves through House
Glen L. Hower honored with dedicated space in Schweitzer Engineering Hall
Local NewsFeb. 11
Glen L. Hower honored with dedicated space in Schweitzer Engineering Hall
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy