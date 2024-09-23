Johnson’s 2 goals propel Hounds to victory

PULLMAN — Sidney Johnson had one goal to her name entering Pullman’s Thursday girls soccer match with Deer Park.

In a three-minute span within the match’s first 10 minutes, she scored twice.

“It was really unexpected, actually. I just kind of hit it as far as I could and hoped it went in; it was pretty far off,” Johnson said of both of her goals. “I’m usually an assister, not a scorer.”

Johnson’s two goals were enough for the Greyhounds to earn a 2-1 win over the Stags in 2A Greater Spokane League play.

Johnson prevails early — twice

Johnson delivered from the jump, drilling two elegant goals in a span of just over two minutes.

The junior defender executed a textbook crosser and used her open field to send the ball sailing through the air and over the goalie’s head. In the seventh minute, Pullman (9-2, 6-1) led 1-0 over Deer Park (6-4, 3-4).

Johnson wasted little time putting on another show as she executed a similar crosser, saw a passage of green and delivered another authoritative kick that seemed to glide to the back of the net in slow motion.

Pullman coach Katie Evermann said that she and her staff had encouraged Johnson to take more shots.

Johnson said she typically assists on goals, rather than shooting herself, but with nothing but green grass in front of her, she decided to strike on two occasions to put the Hounds up 2-0 nine minutes into the game.

“I saw an open channel. It was pretty far out, I could have passed it, but I also just thought it’s just way open out here so I just shot it as far as I could,” Johnson said.

Good defense leads to good goals

Johnson credited the defensive play of her teammates for opening up her early scoring opportunities.

“I wouldn’t have been able to score if it wasn’t for our defense building it up,” she said.

The Greyhounds played a persistent brand of soccer, staying on their assignments and making Deer Park deal with a whole pack of Hounds at every turn, especially in the box.

The Stags turned the Hounds away with the ball in the box early in the first half. Deer Park’s Samantha Fausti made a leaping save on Pullman’s next shot.

Pullman got a corner kick several minutes later, but could not convert.

A disorganized second half