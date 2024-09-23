Journalist: Christ Church influential among Christian nationalists

MOSCOW — An NPR journalist who extensively covered Christ Church said people should prepare for Christian nationalist ideas getting an audience at the highest levels of government.

NPR’s Heath Druzin spoke to a crowd of approximately 175 people Tuesday at the 1912 Center in Moscow about his reporting on extremism and the Christian nationalist movement.

Druzin is the co-host of the podcast “Extremely American,” which focused its latest season on Christ Church and the broader Christian nationalist community. He interviewed many members of the Christ Church congregation in Moscow, including Pastor Doug Wilson.

Druzin said Wilson has built a “Christian industrial complex,” which has attracted Christian nationalists because of its conservative Christian ideas.

“His thoughts have really percolated up through the Christian nationalist community,” Druzin said.

Wilson’s influence includes a media, church and educational empire that has expanded across the country, Druzin said. Wilson leads a national group of churches called the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches. He also leads a group of nearly 500 schools teaching the classical Christian model, Druzin said.

Druzin said Wilson has likened these schools to munitions factories where the “munitions” are the students.

“He really sees these schools as a way to change culture through these students,” Druzin said.