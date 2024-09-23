Judge: Plans to release a woman in Slender Man case can go forward

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman who nearly killed her classmate years ago to please horror character Slender Man can be released from a psychiatric hospital as planned, a judge decided Thursday, rejecting state health officials’ last-minute attempt to keep her committed.

Morgan Geyser has spent the last seven years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren in January ordered her released after state and county health officials completed a community supervision and housing plan.

State Department of Health Services officials were approaching a 60-day deadline to present the plan to the judge when they abruptly asked him last week to keep her committed.

Agency officials argued that Geyser didn’t volunteer to her therapy team that she had read “Rent Boy,” a novel about murder and selling organs on the black market. They also alleged that she has been communicating with a man who collects murder memorabilia, and has sent him her own sketch of a decapitated body and a postcard saying she wants to be intimate with him.

Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Abbey Nickolie said during a hearing Thursday that Geyser only told her treatment team about the book and the collector when she was asked.

“The state has real concerns these things are, frankly, just red flags at this point,” Nickolie said.

Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton, argued Geyser hasn’t done anything wrong and blasted the state’s request to keep her in the hospital as a “hit job.”

He told the judge that Geyser only reads what Winnebago staff allow, adding that she has a wide range of reading interests, including biographies.