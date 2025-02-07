Sections
Local NewsFebruary 7, 2025

Kamiak Elementary received 2024 State ESEA Distinguished Schools Award

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
PULLMAN — Kamiak Elementary School was recognized as a 2024 State ESEA Distinguished School.

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction announced on its website Kamiak Elementary was named a State ESEA Distinguished School. It was also awarded $15,000 for exceptional student performance and academic growth.

Each year, Washington state schools are selected by the State Education Agency for the award. There were four recipients of the 2024-25 ESEA Distinguished Schools Award; two were chosen for national recognition and another set for state recognition.

The schools are recognized for the students’ outstanding academic achievements, as well as collaborative efforts between educators and learners.

