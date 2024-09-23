Sections
Local News
December 17, 2024

Keep your eyes peeled for Plowabunga! and Alpha Storm One this winter

Idaho Transportation Department announces winners of its Name a Snowplow contest

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

When snow falls this winter, drivers in north central Idaho should keep an eye out for Plowabunga! and Alpha Storm One.

Those names will be affixed to two snowplows the Idaho Transportation Department uses in this part of the state. The agency on Monday announced tongue-in-cheek names for 12 snowplows around the state as part of its first-ever Name a Snowplow contest.

Most of the names were submitted by eighth grade classrooms across the state, though some suggestions came from the children of ITD employees, the agency said in a news release.

Alpha Storm One was suggested by a student from Grangeville Elementary/Middle School and Plowabunga! was offered by a Lewiston High School student.

Here are the other winning names:

Northern Idaho: The Berminator (Post Falls Middle School student) and Big Snowplowski (Lakeland Middle School student).

Southwest Idaho: Clearapathra (Hillside Junior High School student) and NoMoreMr.IceGuy (Fairmont Junior High School student).

South central Idaho: Plowasaurus Rex (homeschooled student of ITD employee) and Darth Blader (Wendell Middle School student).

Southeast Idaho: Snow Daddy (Franklin Middle School student) and Snow Ranger (Blackfoot Middle School student).

Eastern Idaho: Antisnowcial (Swan Valley School student) and POW POW KA PLOW (Rigby Middle School student).

Once the plow names are installed, ITD will coordinate visits with the winners to teach the students about snowplows and safe winter driving.

“On behalf of safety for our over 400 plow drivers in Idaho, thank you to all the students and teachers for getting involved! It really helps us spread the word about winter driving safety,” ITD Chief Operations Officer and Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney said in the news release. “Please look for those named plows and give them a wave and plenty of space to work if you see them out on highways helping our communities.”

