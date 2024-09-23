Keep your eyes peeled for Plowabunga! and Alpha Storm One this winter

When snow falls this winter, drivers in north central Idaho should keep an eye out for Plowabunga! and Alpha Storm One.

Those names will be affixed to two snowplows the Idaho Transportation Department uses in this part of the state. The agency on Monday announced tongue-in-cheek names for 12 snowplows around the state as part of its first-ever Name a Snowplow contest.

Most of the names were submitted by eighth grade classrooms across the state, though some suggestions came from the children of ITD employees, the agency said in a news release.

Alpha Storm One was suggested by a student from Grangeville Elementary/Middle School and Plowabunga! was offered by a Lewiston High School student.

Here are the other winning names:

Northern Idaho: The Berminator (Post Falls Middle School student) and Big Snowplowski (Lakeland Middle School student).