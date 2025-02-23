Keeping it local: Happy Day seeks nearby sources of food

Keeping bite size steak on the plates of diners at one of the region’s most successful restaurant chains accelerated the company’s work to strengthen the local food supply chain.

Happy Day Restaurants uses ball tip, a type of round steak, for the more than 500 pounds of bite size it serves every week at Zany’s, Tomato Bros., Main Street Grill and Mystic Cafe, said Tobe Finch.

Until 2021, it had been affordable because ball tip is generally considered an underutilized cut, said Finch, Happy Day’s president.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere during the COVID-19 pandemic, a supplier wanted what felt to Happy Day Corp. executives, like a shockingly high price, Finch said.

Rather than accept the offer, Frank Webster, then Happy Day’s corporate chef, suggested his employer make use of his skills as a butcher.

The company chose to buy the meat in large sections and break it down in house for bite-size, Finch said.

“(Webster’s) like, ‘I’m not going to pay that price and we shouldn’t pay that price,’” Finch said. “So he said, ‘We’re going to do our own,’ and once we did, we started cutting everything.”

Finch and other Happy Day executives didn’t recognize it at the time, but that decision launched a movement in the company.

What’s now loosely being called “Happy Day Local” is focused, among other things, on using as many ingredients for Happy Day restaurants as possible from the region.

“This has changed the trajectory of my life,” Finch said. “It’s a spiritual journey.”

The centerpiece is a butcher shop that recently earned a USDA certification in Lewiston.

It processes beef for Happy Day restaurants from cattle raised by Big Canyon Beef, a ranch about 18 miles north of Nezperce.

The generic name of Happy Day Local underplays the enormity of its mission. Finch hopes it encourages farmers to accelerate the use of more environmentally friendly practices and reduces the volume of fossil fuels needed to transport food.

At the same time, Finch is seeking better reliability in the channels he depends on to supply Happy Day restaurants, as well as more nutritious, tastier ingredients.

The effort grew from a period during the COVID-19 pandemic when Finch and key decision makers at Happy Day were facing uncertainty on multiple fronts.

The company often struggled to obtain products that had been foundations of its menus for years as it navigated snowballing prices, labor shortages and constantly changing rules about in-person dining.

“It was an awakening time for me spiritually,” Finch said.

If Happy Day Local meets its potential, it could pioneer and perfect new processes for the region that could be replicated elsewhere, shaping what Americans eat, how crops are raised and how food reaches families.

But for now, its modest operations are contained in a 24,000-square-foot warehouse behind the Lewiston Center Mall.

The butcher shop provides beef to Zany’s, Tomato Bros., Mystic Cafe and Main Street Grill, sit-down restaurants that are a part of Happy Day.

The USDA certification was an important step in an expansion because it allows Happy Day to wholesale its products to stores or restaurants outside the Happy Day company, Finch said.

Besides the butcher shop, the space has ample room to store shelf-stable items such as canned goods and pasta as well as a huge freezer and a large, refrigerated cooler for perishables.

Big areas are devoted to projects in progress with lots of room to expand. One is an aeroponic system to raise vegetables indoors. Another is a bakery where Finch envisions inventing methods of baking with ancient grains.

A kitchen on one side of the building is outfitted in pots the size of washing machines, spacious ovens and other equipment for big-batch cooking.

Less obvious is one of the efforts that excites Finch the most. It’s a system that would connect small-scale, local farmers, ranchers and even gardeners who produce foods like eggs, tomatoes and peppers with consistent markets for their goods.

Together, Finch believes these approaches and others can make food healthier and more sustainable, not just for his restaurants, but for everyone.

How it started

The roots of Happy Day Local reach back to as early as 2017, originating in a long-standing conversation with his brother, William Finch, about their Christian faith, said Tobe Finch.

His brother was listening to the late John Paul Jackson, who had spoken in churches between 2008 and 2012 predicting a “Perfect Storm” that would create political, economic and weather crises in the decade that followed.

“My brother said, ‘There’s going to be food shortages. We have to learn how to grow our own food,’ ” Finch said.

The enormity of what his brother was thinking overwhelmed him, Finch said.

“I’m going, ‘You’ve got to be kidding,’ ’’ Finch said. “I don’t know how and I don’t have the bandwidth for that. I don’t have any knowledge of how to do that.”

In June 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Finch said, everything his brother had been sharing became all too real and fast.

Finch’s faith journey took a turn that was a little reminiscent of Noah in the Bible, who endured ridicule constructing a boat for a storm his neighbors mistakenly thought wouldn’t hit.

“I was up every morning just praying, like ‘God, what has happened?’ ’’ Finch said. “I am just seeing things I cannot believe. It was January 2021 and I hear God speak to me and he says, ‘Prepare. It’s coming.’ ’’

Finch met with Webster, who was then Happy Day’s corporate chef.

They identified staples that would stay fresh for long periods they could order in large volumes so they could keep Happy Day’s menus as consistent as possible regardless of what food shortages developed.