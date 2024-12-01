Keeping it local

MOSCOW — As the holiday season quickly approaches, many shoppers are choosing to pick up something special from local businesses.

Downtown Moscow was filled with people looking to stock up on gifts during Small Business Saturday, a promotional event that offered discounts and rewards to those who decided to shop.

Along with the annual sale, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Winter Scavenger Hunt through Dec. 27. Folks can pick up a postcard from 20 participating stores, hoping to solve clues and collect stamps from 10 shops for a chance to win a one-night stay in a poolside suite at the Best Western Plus University Inn, as well as a $50 Moscow gift card.

Pam Hayes, owner of Hodgins Drug and Hobby, said business is good especially around the holidays. The store held only one sale during the year, where it offered up to a 40% discount on purchases.

“It’s kind of our way of saying thank you to the community,” she said. “Because we wouldn’t be here without them supporting us.”

Hodgins depends on people shopping locally, she said, because sales fund the store’s operation and salaries of staff.

“It supports their livelihood,” she said.

Tertia and Peter Gillett, of Pullman, said they’ve always loved holidays because of family. The two stopped by Hodgins to get gifts for their children, and did most of their shopping at businesses in the area.

”It’s the principle,” Peter said. “I just prefer the experience of being in stores and being able to look at things physically than ordering online.”

Jenny Kendall from Moscow said she always comes into the store for its yearly sale. She was looking to buy her grandchildren presents and wrap up Christmas shopping.

Kendall would rather shop small than buy from big box stores because it helps the local economy.