Local News
October 16, 2024

Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

The Kendrick Joint School District is asking voters in Latah, Nez Perce and Clearwater counties to fund a supplemental levy.

The levy is for a total $750,000 for one year starting July 1 after the current levy expires June 30. The estimated tax will be $314.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The current levy is $327.94 per $100,000.

The levy will fund the maintenance and operations of the district including salaries and benefits, security and technology, transportation, supplies and curriculum and extracurricular programs.

