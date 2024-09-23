Kohberger case shifts to Boise; trial date up in air

Bryan Kohberger’s trial could be delayed further depending on an upcoming decision from the new judge in the case.

Kohberger made his first appearance in Ada County Court on Thursday afternoon in Boise for a status conference hearing.

The hearing mainly focused on the case’s upcoming schedule, including Kohberger’s trial. Latah County District Judge John Judge scheduled the trial to begin June 2 and run through the end of August.

Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor told Ada County Judge Steven Hippler about the challenges her team is facing when it comes to meeting that deadline.

Taylor said her team recently received nearly 400 gigabytes of information from the FBI that they are still reviewing.

She also said a mitigation expert they hired for their defense recently died, and it will take time for the expert’s replacement to finish their work.

Taylor said there is also some uncertainty about her public defense contract when a new Idaho law takes effect Tuesday.

Under that new law, public defense will be paid for and coordinated through the State Public Defender instead of the counties. Taylor said she does not have a new contract with the state yet, and is unsure how her team will continue to get funding.

Hippler said he has concerns about the trial taking place during the summertime because the jurors may have children who are out of school during those months.

Before Kohberger’s case was moved to Ada County, the trial was set during the summer to avoid conflict with Moscow High School, which is located across the street from the Latah County Courthouse.