Kohberger hearings scheduled for next week

Two hearings in the Bryan Kohberger case will be held next week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.
A closed hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday. The defense will discuss Kohberger’s motion to suppress evidence stemming from law enforcement’s use of DNA.
His attorneys are arguing to unseal materials related to this evidence because the public has a right to know how genetic information was used in this case.
Judge Steven Hippler will hear arguments about this and other motions related to evidence in this case during a Jan. 23 hearing.
The Jan. 23 hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and possibly continue to Jan. 24. Hippler will decide how much of that hearing will be public.