Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 17, 2025

Kohberger hearings scheduled for next week

A closed hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday

Lewiston Tribune
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. AP

Two hearings in the Bryan Kohberger case will be held next week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

A closed hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday. The defense will discuss Kohberger’s motion to suppress evidence stemming from law enforcement’s use of DNA.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

His attorneys are arguing to unseal materials related to this evidence because the public has a right to know how genetic information was used in this case.

Judge Steven Hippler will hear arguments about this and other motions related to evidence in this case during a Jan. 23 hearing.

The Jan. 23 hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and possibly continue to Jan. 24. Hippler will decide how much of that hearing will be public.

Related
Local NewsJan. 17
Forensic evidence reviewed in murder trial
Local NewsJan. 17
Benefit planned Saturday for those affected by Cardiff explo...
Local NewsJan. 17
Idaho Budget committee fumbles with dueling proposals
Local NewsJan. 17
Bill limiting flags in Idaho schools heads to House
Related
Officer: Spray tried to flee arrest
Local NewsJan. 16
Officer: Spray tried to flee arrest
U.S. sues firm backing Moscow-based company
Local NewsJan. 16
U.S. sues firm backing Moscow-based company
Little: Flags to fly at full staff on Inauguration Day
Local NewsJan. 16
Little: Flags to fly at full staff on Inauguration Day
Moscow School Board members available to public at One World
Local NewsJan. 16
Moscow School Board members available to public at One World
Whitman County Humane Society fundraiser tickets on sale
Local NewsJan. 16
Whitman County Humane Society fundraiser tickets on sale
New foster care ombudsman makes first budget request
Local NewsJan. 16
New foster care ombudsman makes first budget request
Marijuana possession bill moves forward
Local NewsJan. 16
Marijuana possession bill moves forward
Moscow man sentenced 15 years for child pornography
Local NewsJan. 16
Moscow man sentenced 15 years for child pornography
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy