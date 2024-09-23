BOISE — Byan Kohberger will have his first hearing in Ada County on Sept. 26 in front of Judge Steven Hippler.
The hearing, slated for 1 p.m. Pacific, will be a status conference held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, according to court documents. Kohberger was transferred to Ada County Jail on Sunday.
The case was moved to Ada County after Latah County Judge John Judge granted the suspect’s request for a change of venue. Kohberger’s attorneys successfully argued that Ada County is better suited to provide an impartial jury for his murder trial.
The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube.