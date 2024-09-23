Sections
Local NewsOctober 22, 2024

L-C valley gets 0.37 inches of rain Monday after hitting a temp high the previous day

Cooling showers come calling

Lewiston Tribune
Rain collects Monday on the pedestrian bridge over the South Fork of the Palouse River in Pullman, reflecting a passerby. Rain fell throughout the day in the region.
Rain collects Monday on the pedestrian bridge over the South Fork of the Palouse River in Pullman, reflecting a passerby. Rain fell throughout the day in the region.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A semi drives through rain water pooling along Snake River Avenue on Monday in Lewiston.
A semi drives through rain water pooling along Snake River Avenue on Monday in Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Rain drops hang from a tree Monday in Pullman between showers in the region.
Rain drops hang from a tree Monday in Pullman between showers in the region.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

On-and-off rain showers gave the Inland Northwest a decent soaking Monday and cooled temperatures after a warm Sunday.

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley received 0.37 inches of rain while Pullman got 0.60 inches Monday. In rural Latah County, the Clarkia area received one of the largest totals in the region with a full inch, according to National Weather Service statistics.

It was the most rain the L-C valley had gotten since Sept. 12, when there was a total of 0.43 inches, and the most for Pullman-Moscow since there was a measurement of 0.79 inches Sept. 11.

It wasn’t a steady rain Monday — there were intermittent showers in the morning, and one last cloudburst in the afternoon.

The rain came after a brief return of summerlike temperatures the day before.

The station at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport registered a Sunday high of 78, which is an all-time high for Oct. 20. The Sunday high at the Pullman airport was 73.

Temperatures cooled off dramatically Monday, with Lewiston topping out at 58 and Pullman reaching 53.

More rain and high temperatures in the 50s or 60s are expected over the next several days, according to the latest forecast from the weather service.

