Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsJanuary 14, 2025

L.A. Rams overwhelm Vikings

Rams collect an NFL record-tying nine sacks in game moved to Arizona because of Los Angeles fires

DAVID BRANDT | Associated PressBy DAVID BRANDT Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) celebrates sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) celebrates sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrates a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrates a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell talk after an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell talk after an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) defends a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) defends a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)AP Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) scores on a 13-yard touchdown reception as Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) defends during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) scores on a 13-yard touchdown reception as Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) defends during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)AP Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to a Davis Allen touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to a Davis Allen touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws as Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) defends during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws as Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) defends during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)AP Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)AP Rick Scuteri
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts to a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts to a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) celebrate a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) celebrate a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold with Byron Young (0) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold with Byron Young (0) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) as Jared Verse (8) dives on during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) as Jared Verse (8) dives on during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold an NFL playoff record-tying nine times to win 27-9 Monday night in an NFC wild-card game that was moved out of Southern California because of devastating wildfires.

Rookie Jared Verse returned a fumble for a 57-yard score for the Rams (11-7), who looked comfortable in their adopted home of State Farm Stadium from the first snap. LA drove for a touchdown on the opening drive and built a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The game was moved to the Phoenix suburbs — nearly 400 miles east of the Rams’ home in Inglewood, California — because of the wildfires that continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. LA’s next game will be on the East Coast against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Verse’s touchdown with 4:35 left in the second quarter gave the Rams a 17-3 lead. Darnold was under pressure from blitzing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon when he lost the ball. The 24-year-old Verse scooped it up and ran down the field untouched, somersaulting into the end zone.

The play sent the Rams’ faithful into a frenzy — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said some 45,000 fans made the trek from California for the game, and the 63,400-seat stadium appeared full.

It was the lowlight of a brutal first half for Darnold, who was making his first NFL playoff appearance. He was sacked five times before the break and threw an interception when Cobie Durant picked off a pass intended for Jordan Addison.

Minnesota (14-4) had a chance to earn the NFC’s top seed in the final game of the regular season, but Darnold struggled in a loss at Detroit. His poor finish raises questions about his long-term future with the Vikings after he played this season on a one-year deal.

The Rams took a 24-3 lead when Stafford hit tight end Davis Allen for a 13-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half. Stafford finished with 209 yards passing and completed his first 10 passes, including all six on the opening touchdown drive.

Joshua Karty’s 44-yard field goal made it 27-3 on the opening drive of the second half. Kobie Turner finished with two sacks for the Rams.

LA caught a break early in the second quarter when a potentially game-changing fumble was overturned by replay. Stafford was being pulled to the turf by Minnesota linebacker Jonathan Greenard when the quarterback shoveled the ball forward just before he hit the ground.

Minnesota’s Blake Cashman grabbed the ball on the bounce and ran 26 yards to the end zone. Officials called it a fumble on the field, but it was ruled an incomplete pass after a replay review.

The Vikings never threatened again.

Darnold completed 25-of-40 passes for 245 yards but lost 82 yards on the nine sacks. The Vikings managed 269 total yards and many of those came when the game was already out of hand.

Los Angeles learned on Thursday that its playoff game would be in Glendale, which is home to the division rival Arizona Cardinals. The Rams traveled to Phoenix on Friday and practiced on Saturday at the Cardinals’ facility.

Injuries

Vikings: OL Brian O’Neill was evaluated for a concussion.

Rams: TE Tyler Higbee (chest) left in the first half and didn’t return. ... Witherspoon (thigh) left in the third quarter.

Up next

The Rams visit the Eagles in a matchup of defenses that dominated in the opening round.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold an NFL playoff record-tying nine times to win 27-9 Monday night in an NFC wild-card game that was moved out of Southern California because of devastating wildfires.

Rookie Jared Verse returned a fumble for a 57-yard score for the Rams (11-7), who looked comfortable in their adopted home of State Farm Stadium from the first snap. LA drove for a touchdown on the opening drive and built a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The game was moved to the Phoenix suburbs — nearly 400 miles east of the Rams’ home in Inglewood, Calif., — because of the wildfires that continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. LA’s next game will be on the East Coast against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Verse’s touchdown with 4:35 left in the second quarter gave the Rams a 17-3 lead. Darnold was under pressure from blitzing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon when he lost the ball. The 24-year-old Verse scooped it up and ran down the field untouched, somersaulting into the end zone.

The play sent the Rams’ faithful into a frenzy — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said some 45,000 fans made the trek from California for the game, and the 63,400-seat stadium appeared full.

It was the lowlight of a brutal first half for Darnold, who was making his first NFL playoff appearance. He was sacked five times before the break and threw an interception when Cobie Durant picked off a pass intended for Jordan Addison.

Minnesota (14-4) had a chance to earn the NFC’s top seed in the final game of the regular season, but Darnold struggled in a loss at Detroit. His poor finish raises questions about his long-term future with the Vikings after he played this season on a one-year deal.

The Rams took a 24-3 lead when Stafford hit tight end Davis Allen for a 13-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half. Stafford finished with 209 yards passing and completed his first 10 passes, including all six on the opening touchdown drive.

Joshua Karty’s 44-yard field goal made it 27-3 on the opening drive of the second half. Kobie Turner finished with two sacks for the Rams.

LA caught a break early in the second quarter when a potentially game-changing fumble was overturned by replay. Stafford was being pulled to the turf by Minnesota linebacker Jonathan Greenard when the quarterback shoveled the ball forward just before he hit the ground.

Minnesota’s Blake Cashman grabbed the ball on the bounce and ran 26 yards to the end zone. Officials called it a fumble on the field, but it was ruled an incomplete pass after a replay review.

The Vikings never threatened again.

Darnold completed 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards, but lost 82 yards on the nine sacks. The Vikings managed 269 total yards and many of those came when the game was already out of hand.

Los Angeles learned on Thursday that its playoff game would be in Glendale, which is home to the division rival Arizona Cardinals. The Rams traveled to Phoenix on Friday and practiced on Saturday at the Cardinals’ facility.

Injuries

Vikings: OL Brian O’Neill was evaluated for a concussion.

Rams: TE Tyler Higbee (chest) left in the first half and didn’t return. ... Witherspoon (thigh) left in the third quarter.

Up next

The Rams visit the Eagles in a matchup of defenses that dominated in the opening round.

Related
SportsJan. 14
WSU volleyball commit Ward gets Gatorade award
SportsJan. 14
‘It feels unreal:' Former Washington State WR Jamire Calvin ...
SportsJan. 14
Taylor wins Sony Open with clutch play on 18th hole
SportsJan. 12
No. 18 Gonzaga pulls away from Wazzu after close first half
Related
‘They were more savage than us:’ WSU women’s hoops outrebounded, outscored, outmatched by Gonzaga
SportsJan. 12
‘They were more savage than us:’ WSU women’s hoops outrebounded, outscored, outmatched by Gonzaga
PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds drive out Devils in boys swimming dual
SportsJan. 12
PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds drive out Devils in boys swimming dual
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Herring notches first triple-double in LC State women’s hoops history
SportsJan. 12
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Herring notches first triple-double in LC State women’s hoops history
Cougars, Zags renew regional hoops rivalry
SportsJan. 11
Cougars, Zags renew regional hoops rivalry
AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman girls grab first GSL win
SportsJan. 11
AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman girls grab first GSL win
‘A winner my whole life:’ Rogers aims high in WSU introduction
SportsJan. 10
‘A winner my whole life:’ Rogers aims high in WSU introduction
AREA ROUNDUP: Kludt breaks career thousand-point threshold as Kamiah stays unbeaten in boys basketball
SportsJan. 10
AREA ROUNDUP: Kludt breaks career thousand-point threshold as Kamiah stays unbeaten in boys basketball
ANALYSIS: Seahawks learn their final grades for 2024
SportsJan. 10
ANALYSIS: Seahawks learn their final grades for 2024
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy