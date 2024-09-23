Lands director pushes for fire funds

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Lands director told state budget-writers Tuesday that there would be a significant challenge if the wildfire suppression fund isn’t replenished after a very active fire season.

Director Dustin Miller told members of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee (JFAC) that the state’s Fire Suppression Deficiency Fund, which in 2023 had been raised to total around $68 million, would dip to around $13 million in fiscal year 2026 if the governor’s budget recommendation of adding a total of $100 million to the account wasn’t taken.

There is about $35.8 million in the account; however, Miller said that it’s unclear exactly how much will be left after the state finishes cost-sharing payments and reimbursements with federal partners.

The governor’s budget recommendation includes providing a supplemental appropriation for the current fiscal year of $60 million and another $40 million for fiscal year 2026.

In October, Miller reported the state at that point had spent more than $50 million on fire suppression in 2024, the Idaho Press reported.

Miller also faced questions about state management of fires and lands versus federal management. Federal agencies, such as the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, oversee 34.5 million acres of lands in Idaho — nearly two-thirds of the state’s total landmass.

The state manages about 2.5 million acres of state endowment land.

A number of committee members questioned why the federal agencies seemed to take longer to contain fires on their lands.

Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, asked if Miller thought fires were getting more expensive over time because of how federal lands are managed.