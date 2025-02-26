Latah County declares emergency disaster

The flooding on Sunday washed out roadways across the Palouse and flooded parks and neighborhoods.

The Whitman County Commissioners responded to the flooding by declaring a state of emergency Monday morning.

Steve Bodnar, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Spokane, said a record rainfall of 1.13 inches for Feb. 23 was set Sunday at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. This beat the previous Feb. 23 record, set in 1933, of 1.06 inches.