Local NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Latah County declares emergency disaster

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A person drives through flood water on Bridge Street in Moscow on Sunday, Feb. 23.
A person drives through flood water on Bridge Street in Moscow on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Latah County Commissioners officially signed an emergency disaster declaration Tuesday in response to the recent flooding.

This opens up the possibility of the county receiving government funding to address damage caused by the weather. Commissioner Tom Lamar said the commissioners will first assess the damage and determine if funding is necessary.

The flooding on Sunday washed out roadways across the Palouse and flooded parks and neighborhoods.

The Whitman County Commissioners responded to the flooding by declaring a state of emergency Monday morning.

Steve Bodnar, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Spokane, said a record rainfall of 1.13 inches for Feb. 23 was set Sunday at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. This beat the previous Feb. 23 record, set in 1933, of 1.06 inches.

