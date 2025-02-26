Latah prosecutor wants limits put on Bryan Kohberger’s alibi options

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office is pushing for limits on Bryan Kohberger’s alibi defense during the Moscow murder suspect’s upcoming trial.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson is asking Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler to prohibit Kohberger from presenting evidence that supports any other alibi than his own. Thompson also wants Kohberger to be prohibited from suggesting an alternative suspect without evidence.

Kohberger’s alibi, according to his attorney Anne Taylor, is that he was driving throughout the area south of Pullman and west of Moscow at the time four University of Idaho students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, at their King Road house. Kohberger’s alleged route took him to the area of Wawawai Park, which Taylor said was his favorite hiking destination.

Thompson wrote in a recent court filing that Kohberger still has not identified specific places or witnesses that support his alibi. Therefore, he has failed to comply with Idaho code, Thompson wrote.

Since it has been more than two years since the homicides occurred, Thompson says it is unreasonable for his office to investigate any new alibi evidence at this point.

“Consequently, the defendant should be prohibited from presenting any evidence, whether by direct or cross-examination, in support of any claimed alibi other than from the defendant himself,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson also argues Kohberger should not be able to suggest an alternative perpetrator unless he has relevant and admissible evidence.

Thompson said police received thousands of tips about possible perpetrators during their murder investigation. None of them were substantiated except for information about Kohberger, Thompson wrote.